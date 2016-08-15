Aug 15 Thevax Genetics Vaccine :

* Says it will issue 4 million to 8 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$110 to T$120 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

