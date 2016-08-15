BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Thevax Genetics Vaccine :
* Says it will issue 4 million to 8 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$110 to T$120 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cZV7o1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.