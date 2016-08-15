BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Polaris Group :
* Says it will issue up to 50 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$50 to T$65 per share
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds and repay loans
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ob910e
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.