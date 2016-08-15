Aug 15 Sagittarius Life Science :
* Says it will issue 2 million new shares of its common
stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$133
per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the
company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered
through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to
the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 54.6
shares for every 1,000 shares they hold
* Says the proceeds will be used to buy building
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0Jf4qv
