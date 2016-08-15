Aug 15 Foxconn Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share and will pay stock dividend of T$0.1 per share for 2015

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 2

* Last date before book closure Sep. 5 with book closure period from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10

* Record date Sep. 10

* Payment date Oct. 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UGiRyG

