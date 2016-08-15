BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 Long Bon International Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.20368201 per share for 2015
* Ex-dividend date Oct. 31
* Last date before book closure Nov. 1 with book closure period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6
* Record date Nov. 6
* Payment date Dec. 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zqhK4Y
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)