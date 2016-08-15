BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Zhejiang NHU Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 177.8 percent y/y at 515.7 million yuan ($77.67 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2btBxkM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6400 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.