Aug 15 CJW International Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.15 per share and will pay stock dividend of T$107,250,000 in total for 2015

* Ex-dividend date Aug. 30

* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5

* Record date Sep. 5

* Payment date Oct. 4

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cDmK9E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)