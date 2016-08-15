BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Center Laboratories Inc :
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$253,750,420 in total for 2015
* Ex-dividend date Sep. 7
* Last date before book closure Sep. 8 with book closure period from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13
* Record date Sep. 13
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.