BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($150.63 million) debt financing instruments
* Says China Development Fund plans to boost unit's capital by 177 million yuan
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.