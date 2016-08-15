BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 UBI Pharma :
* Says its new anticancer drug UB-941 passed review of clinical trial in human of U.S FDA
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wIehoU
