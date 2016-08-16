Aug 16 ATGen :

* Says it signs exclusive agency agreement with PT. MEDISON JAYA RAYA, for its product, NK Vue KIT

* According to the terms of the agreement, the co will supply the product to PT. MEDISON JAYA RAYA, who will act as an agent for sales of the product in Indonesia, during the period from Aug. 12, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2032

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tKUJ1P

