Aug 16 Orient International Enterprise Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 19

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 22 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 22

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GVJYX2

