** Infosys Ltd's shares down as much as 3.25 pct
to their lowest since Dec 9, 2015
** India's second-largest IT firm said it would carry out
ramp-down of at least 3,000 people, mainly in India, over next
few months after cancellation of contract with Royal Bank of
Scotland
** Last week, RBS said it will no longer pursue its plan to
separate and list a new UK standalone bank, Williams & Glyn
(W&G)
** Infosys was W&G programme technology partner for
consulting, application delivery and testing services
** Company warned in July it won't make its previous revenue
target for fiscal year after the Brexit vote left the company
with little visibility on future business prospects
** Stock top pct loser on NSE index