** Infosys Ltd's shares down as much as 3.25 pct to their lowest since Dec 9, 2015

** India's second-largest IT firm said it would carry out ramp-down of at least 3,000 people, mainly in India, over next few months after cancellation of contract with Royal Bank of Scotland

** Last week, RBS said it will no longer pursue its plan to separate and list a new UK standalone bank, Williams & Glyn (W&G)

** Infosys was W&G programme technology partner for consulting, application delivery and testing services

** Company warned in July it won't make its previous revenue target for fiscal year after the Brexit vote left the company with little visibility on future business prospects

** Stock top pct loser on NSE index