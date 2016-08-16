** Shares of State Bank of India up as much as 1.44
pct
** India's top lender by assets reported 32 pct fall in
quarterly net profit on Friday, but rise in bad loans was
smaller-than-expected
** Gross bad loans rose 3 pct q/q to 1.02 trln rupees
($15.26 billion) as of end-June
** Analysts at CLSA upgrade stock's rating to "buy", adding
that SBI scores over PSU peers on asset quality, profitability
and capitalisation; at least three brokerages raise price target
** Stock top pct gainer on the Nifty PSU Bank Index
** Indian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday
($1 = 66.8374 Indian rupees)