** Shares of State Bank of India up as much as 1.44 pct

** India's top lender by assets reported 32 pct fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, but rise in bad loans was smaller-than-expected

** Gross bad loans rose 3 pct q/q to 1.02 trln rupees ($15.26 billion) as of end-June

** Analysts at CLSA upgrade stock's rating to "buy", adding that SBI scores over PSU peers on asset quality, profitability and capitalisation; at least three brokerages raise price target

** Stock top pct gainer on the Nifty PSU Bank Index

** Indian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday ($1 = 66.8374 Indian rupees)