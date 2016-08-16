BRIEF-Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks, unit to set up convenient store and mother & baby supplies JVs
May 18 Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd :
Aug 16 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says 181.6 million shares held by controlling shareholder Meng Kai, representing 22.7 percent of issued share capital, have been frozen by court
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2buofCN
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd :
May 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 51 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP/ELLIOT: Activist investor Elliott Management on Thursday said a meeting with BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie in Barcelona on Wednesday had been "constructive". * BP: BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investmen