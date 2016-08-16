** Shares of Power Grid Corp of India rise as much
as 2.8 pct to a record high of 183.10 rupees
** Co expected to report profit of 16.41 bln rupees
($245.40 mln) for June quarter - Thomson Reuters StarMine data
** Co reported profit of 13.67 bln rupees for the year-ago
quarter
** June-quarter results due later in the day
** Out of 37 brokerages covering the stock, 35 have "buy" or
equivalent ratings, while two have "hold" - Thomson Reuters data
** Stock has an estimated PE ratio of 12.46, almost double
the sector average of 6.25
** Stock had gained 26.1 pct this year as of Friday's close
($1 = 66.8700 Indian rupees)