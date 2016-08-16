** Shares of Power Grid Corp of India rise as much as 2.8 pct to a record high of 183.10 rupees

** Co expected to report profit of 16.41 bln rupees ($245.40 mln) for June quarter - Thomson Reuters StarMine data

** Co reported profit of 13.67 bln rupees for the year-ago quarter

** June-quarter results due later in the day

** Out of 37 brokerages covering the stock, 35 have "buy" or equivalent ratings, while two have "hold" - Thomson Reuters data

** Stock has an estimated PE ratio of 12.46, almost double the sector average of 6.25

** Stock had gained 26.1 pct this year as of Friday's close ($1 = 66.8700 Indian rupees)