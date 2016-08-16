UPDATE 1-India's first infrastructure investment trust dips on debut
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
Aug 16 China Real Estate Corp Ltd :
* Says it got the use rights of two plots of lands in Ningbo for about 1.50 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/lQcErn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT CLOSED THE PLACEMENT OF 2.86 PERCENT (13.4 MILLION SHARES) OF MERLIN PROPERTIES FOR 10.725 EUROS PER SHARE, A TOTAL OF 143.8 MILLION EUROS