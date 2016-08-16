Aug 16 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.58 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on Aug. 22 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Aug. 23 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CGViyG

