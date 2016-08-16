UPDATE 4-Qualcomm ups ante in fight with Apple, sues four Taiwanese suppliers
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
Aug 16 V Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it received order to provide overseas flat panel display(FPD) maker with FPD testing devices for about 6 billion yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MXa0nA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
* Says Essel Home Loans has signed a deal for FinnOne Neo Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: