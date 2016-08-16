UPDATE 1-India's first infrastructure investment trust dips on debut
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
Aug 16 GLP J-REIT :
* Says it to issue 247,507 new units via public offering
* Says it to issue 11,787 new units via private placement with subscription date of Sep. 26 and payment date of Sep. 27
* Says it planned to raise up to about 29.7 billion yen in total
* Says proceeds to be used for properties acquisition and loan repayment, etc
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Gu4Nkg
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT CLOSED THE PLACEMENT OF 2.86 PERCENT (13.4 MILLION SHARES) OF MERLIN PROPERTIES FOR 10.725 EUROS PER SHARE, A TOTAL OF 143.8 MILLION EUROS