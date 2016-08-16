BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Kairuide Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it scraps full acquisition plan for a Hangzhou-based e-commerce firm
