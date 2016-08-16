Aug 16 Arbor Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.3 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 8

* Last date before book closure Sep. 9 with book closure period from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14

* Record date Sep. 14

* Payment date Oct. 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mzfG3M

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)