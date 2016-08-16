BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Haoxiangni Jujube Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a JV with Anhui-based internet technology company
* Says the JV will be engaged in software development, cultural media creativity, management consulting service and food business
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co will hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/LTmPd5
