BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 JICO CO.,LTD :
* Says rights issue of 14 million common shares
* Says issue price of 735 won per share, for proceeds of 10.3 billion won for operations
* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Oct. 12
* Shareholders of record on Sep. 2 will have rights to purchase 0.404558654 rights share for each share held during Oct. 12, to Oct. 13
* Listing date of Nov. 1 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5t5VpqrS
Further company coverage:
