UPDATE 4-Qualcomm ups ante in fight with Apple, sues four Taiwanese suppliers
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
Aug 16 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signed contract to form cooperation partnership with Zhejiang branch of the Export-Import Bank of China
* Says the bank agreed to offer up to 20 billion yuan comprehensive credit line within five years to support the co's project investment and operation
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Ypi2BO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
* Says Essel Home Loans has signed a deal for FinnOne Neo Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: