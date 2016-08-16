BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 HS INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD :
* Says it will divest 1.64 million shares in its wholly-owned unit HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO,. LTD
* Says it will hold 92.1 percent stake in HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO,. LTD
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xIEvR9hk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.