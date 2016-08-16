BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Far Eastern New Century :
* Says it will issue 2016 unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$8 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million or its integral multiples
* Maturity period of up to ten years for the bonds
* Proceeds will be used to repay bonds and enrich operating funds
