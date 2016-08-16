Aug 16 Far Eastern New Century :

* Says it will issue 2016 unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$8 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million or its integral multiples

* Maturity period of up to ten years for the bonds

* Proceeds will be used to repay bonds and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AXV8qZ

