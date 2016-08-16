BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Guangdong Yantang Dairy Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Aug 17 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2buStpa
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.