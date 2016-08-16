Aug 16 Gree Inc :

* Says it plans to transfer title operation excluded business in its wholly owned US-based unit GREE International, Inc (GII), to GII's wholly owned unit GREE International Entertainment, Inc (GIE)

* The co will take over GIE from GII

* Co plans to sell entire 75,000 shares in GII (after business transfer) to a US-based Internet media firm RockYou, Inc. for $6 million

* Transaction date on Aug. 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5kMCzF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)