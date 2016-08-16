Aug 16 Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to buy Pajingo mining assets from Australia's Conquest Mining Pty Ltd for A$52 million ($40.16 million)

* Says it scraps share private placement plan due to changes in domestic securities market conditions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bjXOCA ; bit.ly/2bn57VO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.2947 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)