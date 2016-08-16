BRIEF-SSM holding Q1 oper profit SEK 21.2 million
* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED TO SEK 136.4 MILLION (SEK 72.9 MILLION YEAR AGO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 16 Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy Pajingo mining assets from Australia's Conquest Mining Pty Ltd for A$52 million ($40.16 million)
* Says it scraps share private placement plan due to changes in domestic securities market conditions
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bjXOCA ; bit.ly/2bn57VO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.2947 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD AGREED TO ISSUE UNDER ITS EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAM AND FOLLOWING A BOOKBUILDING PROCESS, UNSUBORDINATED ORDINARY BONDS FOR 600 MILLION EUROS