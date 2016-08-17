BRIEF-Ningbo Shuanglin Auto Parts acquires Shanghai firm for 465 mln yuan
* Says acquired Shanghai auto parts company for 465 million yuan
Aug 17 Runsystem Co Ltd :
* Says it buys 100,000 shares back on Aug. 17 for 68.5 million yen in total
* Says its former top shareholder, an individual, cuts stake in co to 2.65 percent from 17.17 percent, and becomes the fourth major shareholder
LJUBLJANA, May 18 Slovenia has sold state-owned car parts maker Cimos to TCH, part of Italy's investment fund Palladio Holding Group, state-owned bad bank Bank Asset Management Company (BAMC), which coordinates privatisations, said on Thursday.