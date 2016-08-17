** Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, owner of Indian airline IndiGo, up as much as 2.50 pct

** Citi upgrades stock to "buy" from "neutral", with target price of 1,100 rupees ($16.44)

** A320 delivery concerns unwarranted - Citi analysts

** Company said in July its budget airline IndiGo might have to delay taking delivery of more Airbus A320neo planes to allow Pratt & Whitney time to sort out engine problems

** Citi analysts say that given the asset-light structure and order book/delivery flexibility, co will have 145 net aircraft by end FY18

** June-qtr net profit fell 7 pct due to "competitive fare pressures"

($1 = 66.9005 Indian rupees)