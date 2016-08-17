Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Piramal Enterprises' shares up as much as 4.68 pct to record high of 1,854.40 rupees ($27.72)
** Top pct gainer on Nifty Pharma index
** Stock among top pct gainers on Nifty Midcap 100 index
** Co said on Tuesday its unit in U.S. would buy contract development and manufacturing company Ash Stevens Inc
** Deal for total consideration of $42.95 mln plus earn-out consideration capped at $10 mln
($1 = 66.9080 Indian rupees)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.