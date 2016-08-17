** Piramal Enterprises' shares up as much as 4.68 pct to record high of 1,854.40 rupees ($27.72)

** Top pct gainer on Nifty Pharma index

** Stock among top pct gainers on Nifty Midcap 100 index

** Co said on Tuesday its unit in U.S. would buy contract development and manufacturing company Ash Stevens Inc

** Deal for total consideration of $42.95 mln plus earn-out consideration capped at $10 mln

($1 = 66.9080 Indian rupees)