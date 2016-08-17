Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 Zhongzhu Medical Holdings Co., Ltd.:
* Says it Zhuhai-based unit to buy 51 percent stake in Hunan-based medicine co from Zhang Lili, for 16.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KU4NJR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr