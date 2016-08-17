Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Zee Learn Ltd and Tree House Education and Accessories Ltd both gain as much as 20 pct; Zee Learn hits a 6-month high of 36 rupees
** Boards of both cos on Wed approved a revised share swap ratio for a planned merger
** As per the new merger scheme, shareholders of Tree House will get shares in Zee Learn at a 1:1 ratio
** "The revised scheme of amalgamation will put to rest uncertainty and anxiety within different stakeholders," Zee Learn said in a statement
** In June, Zee Learn said it would not go ahead with Tree House merger, which was earlier fixed at 53 shares of Zee Learn for 10 shares of Tree House
** Zee Learn shares had lost 23.6 pct of their value this year as of Tuesday's close, while Tree House had slumped 82 pct during the same period (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
