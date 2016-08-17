Aug 17 Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co
Ltd :
* Says the co updated changes of shareholding structure due
to the private placement
* Says Shandong-based technology company raised stake in the
co to 11.7 percent from 0 percent
* Says Zhuhai-based fund management company raised stake in
the co to 7.8 percent from 0 percent
* Says the shareholder Shandong Ruyi Wool Spinning Group
Ltd's stake in the co lowered to 16.1 percent from 26.3 percent,
with no change of shares amount
* Says the shareholder China Orient Asset Management Corp's
stake in the co lowered to 12.2 percent from 20.0 percent, with
no change of shares amount
