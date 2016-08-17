Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp :
* Says it completed acquisition of trust beneficiary rights of 10 properties at price of 27.26 billion yen in total on Aug. 17
* Says previous release disclosed on July 22
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NPrlsX
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr