** Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd rise as much as 2.38 pct to a record high of 2,951.80 rupees

** Stock has cleared the resistance created by the 100 pct Fibonacci projection level at 2,877 rupees, of a previous price wave starting at the April 30, 2015 low of 1,912.50 rupees to the July 23, 2015 price high of 2,656 rupees and ending at the Aug 26, 2015 low of 2,133.65 rupees (tmsnrt.rs/2bqgmNw)

** Price volume trend indicator (PVT) also at a record high, suggesting price rise is supported by volume

** Rising Trend Intensity indicator (TI) suggests strong uptrend

** Stock up 13.86 pct this year as of Tuesday's close, compared with an 8.76 pct gain for the broader NSE index

