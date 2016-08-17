Aug 17 CMG Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says rights issue of 20 million common shares of par value 500 won each

* Says issue price of 3,525 won per share, for proceeds of 70 billion won for operations and facility funds

* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Nov. 2

* Shareholders of record on Sep. 27 will have rights to purchase 0.21869690 rights share for each share held during Nov. 2 to Nov. 3

* Listing date of Nov. 21 for the new shares

