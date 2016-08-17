BRIEF-Arcoma elects Lars Kvarnhem as new chairman
* ELECTS LARS KVARNHEM AS NEW CHAIRMAN
Aug 17 CMG Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says rights issue of 20 million common shares of par value 500 won each
* Says issue price of 3,525 won per share, for proceeds of 70 billion won for operations and facility funds
* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Nov. 2
* Shareholders of record on Sep. 27 will have rights to purchase 0.21869690 rights share for each share held during Nov. 2 to Nov. 3
* Listing date of Nov. 21 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/uDA0vT
Aug 17 CMG Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
