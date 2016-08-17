BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 11.7 percent y/y ay 758.6 million yuan ($114.41 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bwVbtk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6307 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.