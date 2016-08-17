BRIEF-CSP International Fashion Group closes purchase of Perofil Fashion
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
Aug 17 Dgenx Co., Ltd. :
* Says 1.16 billion won worth of its second bonds with warrants have been exercised into 933,975 shares of the company at 1,242 won per share on Aug. 17
* Listing date of Sep. 9 for all the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/soqr48
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer resisted calls to resign on Thursday after allegations surfaced that he condoned the bribery of a potential witness in a graft investigation, raising doubts about the future of austerity measures in Congress and sending markets tumbling.