Aug 17 Sou Yu Te Group Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned unit, a Dongguan-based supply chain management company, set up JV with an indivisual in Guangdong

* Says the JV is mainly engaged in spin business, with a registered capital of 55 million yuan

* Says the unit is holding 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/skP1lm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)