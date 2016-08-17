BRIEF-CSP International Fashion Group closes purchase of Perofil Fashion
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
Aug 17 Sou Yu Te Group Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned unit, a Dongguan-based supply chain management company, set up JV with an indivisual in Guangdong
* Says the JV is mainly engaged in spin business, with a registered capital of 55 million yuan
* Says the unit is holding 51 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/skP1lm
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer resisted calls to resign on Thursday after allegations surfaced that he condoned the bribery of a potential witness in a graft investigation, raising doubts about the future of austerity measures in Congress and sending markets tumbling.