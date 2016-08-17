BRIEF-Arcoma elects Lars Kvarnhem as new chairman
* ELECTS LARS KVARNHEM AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 17 Hualan Biological Engineeringinc
* Says H1 net profit up 32.4 percent y/y at 410.3 million yuan ($61.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b0qDBN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6304 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ELECTS LARS KVARNHEM AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd