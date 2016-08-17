BRIEF-CSP International Fashion Group closes purchase of Perofil Fashion
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
Aug 17 Barunson :
* Says it will divest 100,000 shares in NAT GAMES Co., Ltd, a game development co, for transaction price of 7 billion won
* Says it will hold 3.7 percent stake in target co after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/MlGvLu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer resisted calls to resign on Thursday after allegations surfaced that he condoned the bribery of a potential witness in a graft investigation, raising doubts about the future of austerity measures in Congress and sending markets tumbling.