BRIEF-CSP International Fashion Group closes purchase of Perofil Fashion
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
Aug 17 Haoxiangni Jujube Co Ltd :
* Says it completed full acquisition of Hangzhou-based food firm
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/PCYxbC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer resisted calls to resign on Thursday after allegations surfaced that he condoned the bribery of a potential witness in a graft investigation, raising doubts about the future of austerity measures in Congress and sending markets tumbling.