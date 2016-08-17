BRIEF-CSP International Fashion Group closes purchase of Perofil Fashion
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
Aug 17 Huasi Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 10 percent stake in Shenzhen-based E-commerce firm via its investment management unit
* Says acquisition price is 5 million yuan
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer resisted calls to resign on Thursday after allegations surfaced that he condoned the bribery of a potential witness in a graft investigation, raising doubts about the future of austerity measures in Congress and sending markets tumbling.