BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Northeast Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 67.85 percent y/y at 588.11 million yuan ($88.68 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bxznyw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6315 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.