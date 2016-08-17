BRIEF-CSP International Fashion Group closes purchase of Perofil Fashion
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
Aug 17 Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 19.55 percent y/y at 404.10 million yuan ($60.92 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aUuWjL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6332 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer resisted calls to resign on Thursday after allegations surfaced that he condoned the bribery of a potential witness in a graft investigation, raising doubts about the future of austerity measures in Congress and sending markets tumbling.