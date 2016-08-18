BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Bharti Airtel rises as much as 1.1 pct
** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd to buy 7.39 pct of Bharti Telecom Ltd, holding company of Bharti Airtel
** Singapore Telecommunications will invest S$2.47 bln ($1.84 bln) to raise stakes in top mobile operators of Thailand and India
** Airtel is India's biggest telecom operator and an existing partner of SingTel ($1 = 1.3406 Singapore dollars)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade