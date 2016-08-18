** Shares of Power Grid Corp of India rise as much as 3.01 pct; top pct gainer on the NSE index

** Nomura analysts say management's comments at analyst meet suggest "project execution remains top notch, earnings outlook remains robust"

** "They dispelled the notion that capitalization has been weak... Their capital expenditure is also on track," says Misal Singh, director of institutional research, Religare Capital Markets

** June-qtr profit of 18.02 bln rupees ($269.68 million) beats consensus forecast of 16.26 bln rupees

** Stock touched a record high of 183.10 rupees on Tuesday before release of June-qtr results ($1 = 66.8200 Indian rupees)